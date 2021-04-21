BELMONT — Police handled 197 calls between April 12 and early Monday, April 19.
Six people were arrested.
Michael T. Mellen, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive.
Rebecca J. Shambo, 25, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Tyler J. Gagnon, 29, of Portsmouth, was arrested on a warrant.
Charles K. Green, 23, of Winchester, Tennessee, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on two bench warrants.
Jared A. Champagne, 39, of Loudon, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Tara L. Daoust, 39, of Laconia, was arrested on six charges of possession of a controlled drug, and a charge of dealing/possessing prescription drugs.
Officers made 62 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Hurricane Road, and one at Gilmanton Road (Route 140) and Church Street.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Belmont Elementary School.
Reports of thefts on Orchard Hill Road, Hoadley Road, and on Village Apartment Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Horne Road, and on Maple Hill Drive.
A report of criminal mischief at the Circle K store on Plummer Hill Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Depot Street, and on Sargent Lake Road.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including five that were classified as domestic disturbances.
