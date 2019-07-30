BELMONT — Police handled 114 service calls between July 19 and early last Friday.
Eleven people were arrested.
Aime M. Thayer, 39, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Eric J. Peters, 39, of Locust Lane, in Laconia, was arrested on warrants issued by Laconia District Court, and Belknap, Hillsborough, and Rockingham superior courts, and also a warrant issued by Merrimack County.
Paige M. Colby, 30, of School Street, in Loudon, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Samantha J. Donahue, 33, of Andrews Road, in Tilton, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Kenneth M. Miner, 34, of Country Club Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Gilford Police Department.
Andrew R. Rossi, of Strawberry Bank Road, in Nashua, was arrested for DWI.
Bryan P. Lynch, 37, of Sabattus, Maine, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Joshua M. Poire, 39, of Federal Street, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, misuse or failure to display plates, and for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Crystal M. Merchant, 35, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Jessica A. Soucy, 37, of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Joanne Murray-Bowne, 49, of Franklin Street, in Concord, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers conducted six motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents at the Belknap Mall, on Mile Hill Road, and on Union Road.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Farrarville Road, and on Horne Road.
A report of a sex offense was investigated.
Police investigated possible illegal drug activity on Gilmanton Road (Route 140).
A report of fraud on Horne Road was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Cotton Hill Road.
A report of harassment on Laconia Road (Route 106) was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Nelson Court, and at the Circle K store at Plummer Hill and Laconia roads.
Police responded to six domestic disturbance calls.
