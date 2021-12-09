BELMONT — Police handled 126 service calls from Nov. 29 and midday Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
Samantha Sulloway, 23, no fixed address, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Phillip M. Berg, 29, of Belmont, was arrested for aggravated felonious sexual assault (displaying a pattern of sexual assault), felonious sexual assault involving a victim under age 13, and sexual assault.
Gina M. Ferri, 35, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested for DWI.
Steven K. Nedeau, 58, of Gilmanton, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for criminal trespass.
Stephen J. Wheeler, 25, of Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Johnathan T. Hingey, 30, of Laconia, was arrested arrested on a warrant.
Michael J. Flack, 52, of Gilford, was arrested on a charge of harassment.
Trevor M. Bouchard, 27, of Belmont, was arrested on three counts of simple assault.
Mickayla A. Cantin, 22, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Officers conducted 12 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Ladd Hill Road, Route 140, Jamestown Road, Province Road (Route 107), Farrarville Road, Depot Street, Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Aiden Circle, and on Hurricane Road.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Gale Street.
A report of a burglary on Cherry Street was investigated.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
