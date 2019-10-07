BELMONT — Police handled 121 service calls from Sept. 27 through early last Friday, Oct. 4.
Twenty-three people were arrested.
Seth C. Conkey, 34, of Waukewan Road, in Meredith, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jesse Tarr, 26, of Moose Run Drive, in Sanbornton, was arrested for reckless operation.
Julia A. MacDonald, 18, of Acton, Maine, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Christina M. MacFarland, 33, of Upper City Road, in Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, transporting alcoholic beverages, driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and misuse or failure to display registration plates.
Derrick M. Tremblay. 20, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of racing on a highway.
Cedric E. Gatani, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
William B. Jenkins, 37, of North Main Street, in Concord, was arrested on a charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Sarah M. Shaner, 30, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation or parole.
Christopher D. Bickford, 42, of Ferncliff Drive, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation or parole.
Angela Delucca, 50, of Gerick Lane, in Belmont, was arrested on a warrant issued by Concord District Court.
Dairell I. Williams, 27, of Weirs Boulevard, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving after revocation or suspension of license.
Skyla M. Mooney, 22, of Spring Street, in Sanbornton, was arrested after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jonathon J. Monty, 19, of Wolfe Den Road, in New Hampton, was arrested on charges of breach of bail, and unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Julia M. MacDonald, 18, of Parade Road, in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Gregory Gilson, 19, of Judkins Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Charity L. Eddy, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on two bench warrants issued by Laconia District Court.
Crystal M. Merchant, 36, no fixed address, was arrested after her license had been revoked or suspended.
William E. Fort, 56, of Howard Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and falsifying physical evidence.
Paige Fuller, 27, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Tilton Police Department.
Michael Marzmovitch, 33, of Church Street, in Goffstown, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Karen R. Mekkelsen-Weeks, 35, of Beacon Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of possession of controlled drugs.
Gordon D. Walker, 69, of Depot Street, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Thomas Bobotas, 27, of Shamus Drive, in Gilford, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Officers made seven motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Roue 3), and the intersection of Laconia and Gilmanton roads (Routes 106 and 140).
Police investigated reports of assaults on Pout Pond, Church Street, and Depot Street.
Reports of thefts on Maple Hill Drive and Depot Street were investigated.
Police took a report of a possible sex offense.
Reports of harassment on Morgan Road, and on Hurricane Road were investigated.
Reports of criminal threatening on Bean Hill Road, and on Depot Street were investigated.
Police received a report of possible drug activity at the Goodwill store.
Reports of criminal trespass on High Crest Drive were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief at the Talon salon on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Officers responded to four disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
