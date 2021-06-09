BELMONT — Police handled 211 service calls between May 31, and noon Monday.
Ten people were arrested.
Salvadore Vespa, 45, of Franklin, was arrested for DWI and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Julie L. Robbins, 45, of Gilford, was arrested on a charge of dealing/possessing prescription drugs, and three charges of possession of controlled drugs.
Christopher C. Drown, 44, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for breach of bail conditions.
Dalton J. Blake, 26, of Franklin, was arrested on several warrants, and for possession of marijuana.
Troy R. Marcoux, 19, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault.
Ronald P. Johnson, 36, of Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail.
David A. Lavoie, 39, of Pittsfield, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Mary Beth Roy, 46, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Scott D. Mosher, 51, of Gilford, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Sabrina M. Bostwick, 24, of Franklin, was arrested for DWI.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 68 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic on Hurricane Road, and on Brown Hill Road.
Police investigated reports of theft on Sunset Drive, Depot Street, Morway Street, Middle Route, Laconia Road (Route 106), and at Planet Fitness.
A possible drug violation on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3) was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Randlett Street.
A report of criminal mischief on Nelson Court was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass at the Town Beach.
Officers responded to four disturbance calls.
