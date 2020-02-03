Belmont police responded to 109 calls for service during the week ending on Jan. 31 at 8 a.m., making 13 arrests.
Police arrested Dale A. Twardosky, 33, of Sheridan Street, Laconia, on a bench warrant.
Police arrested Marissa Monsante, 24, a transient, on a warrant from Belknap County Superior Court.
Police arrested Johanna K. Patterson, 31, of Seavey Road, Belmont, on a bench warrant from Laconia District Court, also charging her with willful concealment and obstructing government administration.
Police arrested Nichole R. Brackett, 31, of Patten Road, Alexandria, on a bench warrant from Franklin District Court.
Police charged Paige Fuller, 28, of Depot Street, Belmont, with disobeying an officer.
Police arrested Nicholas D. Godbout, 31, of Old State Road, Belmont, on a warrant from New Hampshire Probation/Parole.
Police arrested a 40-year-old Belmont woman on a civil warrant from Laconia District Court.
Police charged Emma A. Wilcox, 26, a transient from Franklin, with two counts of possession of controlled/narcotic drugs and one count of possession of drugs.
Police charged Kara L. Lamontagne, 50, of Lower Bay Road, Sanbornton, with driving while intoxicated.
Police charged Cortney I. McMurray, 32, of Sheridan Avenue, Rochester, with driving after suspension and speeding.
Police arrested Leo A. Chagnon, 60, of Gilford Avenue, Laconia, on a warrant from Tilton Police Department.
Police charged Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 35, a transient from Laconia, with three counts of bail jumping.
Police arrested Monica Rae Kemper, 35, of Elm Street, Laconia, on a warrant from Belknap County Superior Court, also charging her with resisting arrest.
Police charged Eric J. Collins, 49, of Oak Hill Road, Northfield, with loitering, criminal trespass, possession of controlled/narcotic drugs, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Police investigated a reported assault at Nelson Court.
Police investigated reported thefts on Gilmanton, Plummer Hill, and Laconia roads.
Police investigated a report of fraud on South Road.
Police logged a bail violation.
Police investigated a bad check complaint.
Police investigated three domestic disturbances.
Police served three restraining orders.
Police provided three civil standbys.
Police investigated 911 calls from the high school and Eastgate Park Road.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Wareing and Old State roads.
Police responded to reports of unwanted persons on Daniel Webster Highway and Joy Avenue.
Police investigated reported disturbances on Johnson Street and Union Road.
Police investigated reports of suspicious vehicles on Leslie Roberts Drive, Daniel Webster Highway, Bean Hill Road, Corriveau Way and Laconia Road, and Old State Road.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Laconia Road and Circle Drive.
Police investigated reports of suspicious incidents on Depot Street and Dutile Shore Road.
Police responded to eight animal complaints.
Police handled three civil matters.
Police investigated accidents on Daniel Webster Highway, Middle Route, and Union Road.
Police investigated reports of reckless operation on Fuller and Depot streets and Laconia Road.
Police handled five motor vehicle complaints.
Police made 93 motor vehicle stops.
Police assisted with a disabled vehicle on Province Road.
Police assisted with a motor vehicle lockout.
Police logged three parking violations.
Police logged three repossessions.
Police performed one VIN verification.
There were seven alarm activations.
Police took a report of lost property.
Police provided three wellbeing checks.
Police made a property check.
There were five services of paperwork.
There were three requests for police information.
There were three requests for general information.
Police provided 10 assists to other police departments.
Police provided seven assists to other agencies.
Police provided a public service.
Police relayed a message.
