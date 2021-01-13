BELMONT — Police responded to 420 service calls between Dec. 17 and early Tuesday, Jan. 13.
Twenty-four adults were arrested.
Troy A. Roberts, 45, of Bristol, was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of rented property.
Amanda M. Mullen, 29, of Bristol, was arrested on a warrant.
Robert N. Thomas, 24, of Belmont, was arrested on five counts of domestic violence simple assault, and a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.
Ryan R. Letarte, 39, of Meredith, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Shiloh N. Gray, 37, of Sanbornton, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Katrina Tatro, 23, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Samantha M. Trombley, 36, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Jessica-Lee M. Pilot, 28, of Tilton, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Agustin Damian, 19, of Canterbury, was arrested on two counts of possession of controlled drugs, being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, and bribing a public official.
Michael J. Barton, 24, of Gilmanton, was arrested for DWI.
Alyssa M. Kneeland, 22, of Pembroke, was arrested for breach of bail conditions, driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
James E. Vien, 35, of Center Barnstead, was arrested on two charges of possession of controlled drugs.
Ryan D. Shurtleff, 35, of Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail conditions, misuse of plates, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Perley J. Laraway, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on five charges of possession of controlled drugs.
Travis J. Dunn, 31, of Chichester, was arrested on a warrant.
Corey M. Dami, 31, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of being in possession of premises where drugs were being kept, and transporting drugs in a motor vehicle.
Andrew Leblanc, 30, of Laconia, was arrested on two counts of breach of bail conditions.
Stephen W. Flanders, 34, no fixed address, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Brianna N. Renauld, 31, of Canterbury, was arrested on charges of breach of bail conditions, and driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Jordan P. Johnson, 28, of Franklin, was arrested for disobeying a police officer, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Bryon M. Bouchie, 37, of Manchester, was arrested for DWI, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and misuse of plates.
Jeremy O. Cook, 47, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
William W. Hanson, 59, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Ryan Barden, 29, of Laconia, was arrested on three charges of possession of controlled drugs, one charge of possession of controlled drug with intent to sell, and transporting drugs in a motor vehicle.
A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 132 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Depot Street, Concord Street, Ladd Hill Road, Brown Hill Road, Shaker Road, Laconia Road (Route 106), Main Street, and South Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Lamprey Road.
Reports of thefts on Horseshoe Drive, Autumn Drive, Gale Street, Depot Street, Church Street, and at Rafferty Auto Sales were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Winnisquam Way, Village Apartments Road, Hoadley Road, Bean Hill Road, and at Rafferty Auto Sales.
Police took a report of a possible sex offense.
A possible drug violation on the premises of the Dollar General Store was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Sunshine Drive, Laconia Road (Route 106), Tee Dee Drive, and on the WOW Trail.
Reports of criminal threatening on Bean Hill Road, and at Extreme Auto Care were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief at Belmont High School, and the Circle K store on Bean Hill Road.
Officers responded to 10 disturbance calls, including four that were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.