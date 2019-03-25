BELMONT — Belmont police handled 141 service calls from March 15, through early last Friday, March 22.
Ten people were arrested.
R’Jaye M. Ladd, 18, of Mill Street, in Belmont, was arrested on two bench warrants — one issued by Laconia District Court and another issued by Belknap Superior Court.
Russell E. Brown, 64, of Brigham Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Franklin L. Pineault, 42, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Melinda A. Bastraw, 48, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
Erik J. Parker, 47, of 11 Gusty Road, in Tilton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and breach of bail. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Katelyn Lewis, 34, of Laconia, was arrested on two warrants and also on a charge of willful concealment.
Joseph A. White, of Summit Road, in Franklin was arrested for reckless driving, disobeying an officer, and violating a traffic light.
Jason M. Boulanger, 36, of Meadow Lane, in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on a warrant issued by Belknap Superior Court.
Shayna M. Thibedau, 18, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail.
Amanda N. Knauth, 33, of Ladd Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail, and for resisting arrest.
Police conducted eight motor vehicle stops and investigated traffic accidents on Sunshine Drive and Laconia Road (Route 106).
The report of an assault on Forest Drive as investigated.
Police investigated thefts reported on Depot Street, and Scenic Drive.
The department received reports of criminal threatening on Brown Hill Road.
Three reports of harassment were investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls, including three reported domestic disturbance.
