BELMONT — Police handled 127 service calls from July 5 until early last Friday, July 12.
Six people were arrested.
Andrew J. Decormier, 26, of Sunshine Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Amanda D. Boyce, 22, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
Sean Murphy, 31, of Morgan Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a Laconia police warrant.
Amy N. Beaudoin, 35, of Valley Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a Tilton police warrant.
Joshua O. Dudzik, 24, of Union Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Raymond Punturieri, 30, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted four motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Road, Magnolia Lane, Laconia Road (Route 106), and Province Road (Route 107).
Police investigated reports of thefts on Gardners Grove Road, and at the Goodwill store.
Reports of criminal mischief (vandalism) on Church Street, Bean Hill Road, and Judkins Drive were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Main Street.
Officers responded to two disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.