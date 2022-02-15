BELMONT — Police handled 147 service calls from Feb. 7 through midday Monday.
Eleven people were arrested.
Naomi M. Adams, 40, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment. She was also arrested on multiple warrants.
Kelani A. Castellez, 34, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Garrett M. Brue, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of simple assault, and a charge of resisting arrest.
Christina Beetle, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Christopher L. Levreault, 44, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled drugs, dealing/possession prescription drugs, being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, breach of bail conditions, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Chad R. Glodgett, 39, of Concord, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, violating a traffic signal or sign, disobeying an officer, and driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, of Laconia, was arrested for theft, criminal trespass, and loitering.
Caleb Z. Thomas, 23, of Gilmanton, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Stephen G. Smith, 55, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and breach of bail.
Joseph Perez, 38, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Sadie Fletcher, 40, of Franklin was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense), and for driver's license prohibitions.
Two people were taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 43 motor vehicle stops, and investigated three traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and an accident on Depot Street.
Police investigated reports of assaults on Eero Drive, and on Farrarville Road.
Reports of two thefts on Old State Road were investigated.
A possible drug violation at Shaw's supermarket was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud at the Circle K on Plummer Hill Road.
Reports of criminal trespassing on Laconia Road, and on Winnisquam Way were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Farrarville Road, and on Laconia Road.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
