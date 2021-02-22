LACONIA — Police handled 178 service calls between Feb. 12 and early Monday, Feb. 22.
Fifteen people were arrested.
Raymond G. Martin, 40, of Meredith, was arrested for DWI, and for driving after his license had been suspended.
Nathan G. Bishop, 21, of Belmont, was arrested for stalking.
Kevin A. Kenneson, 31, of Northfield, was arrested on a warrant.
Tevin A. Mitchell, 26, of Warner, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Ryan D. Shurtleff, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of criminal trespass, two charges of misuse of plates, and separate charges of disobeying an officer, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and breach of bail conditions.
Elisabeth M. Gates, 48, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Troy Cram, 49, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Eric R. Lombari, 33, of Manchester, was arrested on three charges of possession of controlled drugs, one charge of being in possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute, being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Katelyn M.J. Lewis, 36, of Hartford, Maine, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for breach of bail conditions.
Kevin P. Kenney, 47, of Tilton, was arrested on a charge of giving false information in order to obtain a handgun.
Patricia A. Clark, 65, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Michael T. Valotta, 38, of Franklin, was arrested on multiple warrants, and for breach of bail conditions.
Crystal M. Merchant, 37, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of possession of controlled drugs, being in control of premises where drugs were being kept, and driving after he license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense).
Janelle D. Moulton, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Bethany Menton, 33, of Derry, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense). She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 64 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Gilmanton Road (Route 140), Mile Hill Road, Province Road (Route 107), and two accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106).
Police investigated a report of a sex offense.
Reports of fraud on Province Road, and on Union Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment on Province Road.
Officers responded to one disturbance call.
