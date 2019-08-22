BELMONT — Police handled 66 service calls between Aug. 2 and early Aug. 9.
Eight people were arrested.
Brandon M. Miles, 22, of Varney Court, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by Belknap Superior Court.
Jeffrey F. Hebblethwaite, 58, of Tee Dee Drive, in Belmont, was cited for driving a vehicle with a false inspection or registration sticker.
Dylan M. Gansert, 20, of Auburn, New York, was arrested on a charge of transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor.
Katelyn M. Richardson, 19, of Greenleaf Court, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Ryan D. Shurtleff, 34, of Seavey Road, in Belmont, was arrested on three charges of possession of drugs, and a charge of driving after his license was revoked or suspended.
Mickayla Cantin, 20, of East Bluff Village, in Meredith, was arrested for possession of controlled drugs.
Jake Mason, 26, of Cheney Street, in Franklin, was arrested on a warrant issued by Merrimack Superior Court.
Seth T. Dubois, 26, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.
A juvenile was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of being a habitual runaway.
Officers conducted three motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Union Road, Allens Mills Road, Fox Hill Road, Province Road (Route 107), and three accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated a report of an assault on Provide Road (Route 107).
The report of a theft from the Goodwill store was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a burglary on Lamprey Road.
Reports of harassment on Orchard Hill Road and Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3) were investigated.
Police investigated two reports of possible sex offenses.
Reports of criminal mischief on Durrell Mountain Road, and at Home Beautiful were investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
