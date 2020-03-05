Belmont police responded to 241 calls for service during the week ending Feb. 28, making nine arrests.
Police arrested Jessica Daigle, 34, a transient from Concord, on a bench warrant from Concord District Court, also charging her with possession of controlled/narcotic drugs.
Police arrested Matthew J. Michaud, 34, of Hillsgrove Road, Center Barnstead, on a bail jumping charge.
Police charged Scott Michael Johnson, 25, of Union Road, Belmont, with domestic violence-related assault.
Police charged Austin Braley, 25, of Central Street, Franklin, with driving after revocation and driving on a suspended registration.
Police arrested Marissa Monsante, 24, a transient, on a warrant.
Police arrested Nathan E. Greene, 50, a transient from Tilton, on a warrant from the Tilton Police Department, also charging him with three counts of possession of controlled/narcotic drugs.
Police arrested Mishawn MacDonald, 32, of Sargent Place, Gilford, on a warrant from the Laconia Police Department, also filing charges of possession of a controlled/narcotic drug, falsifying physical evidence, and resisting arrest.
Police arrested Lindsay M. Thayer, 32, of Union Road, Belmont, on a bench warrant from Franklin District Court, also charging Thayer with possession of controlled/narcotic drugs, resisting arrest, and falsifying physical evidence.
Police arrested Scott R. Tilton-Fogg, 30, of Noyes Road, Tilton, on a bench warrant from Plymouth District Court.
Police investigated a report of a firearms violation at Belmont Firearms and Range on Laconia Road.
Police investigated a fraud complaint on Laconia Road.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Joy Avenue.
Police investigated two domestic disturbances.
Police served one restraining order.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Concord Street.
Police handled three civil matters.
Police provided two civil standbys.
Police investigated disturbances on Bisson Avenue, Daniel Webster Highway, and Holly Tree Circle.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Arlene Drive, Daniel Webster Highway, and Laconia Road.
Police investigated reports of suspicious vehicles on Orchard Hill Road, Daniel Webster Highway, Depot Street, and Laconia Road.
Police responded to 12 animal complaints.
Police investigated an accident on Daniel Webster Highway.
Police logged a case of reckless operation on Laconia Road.
Police investigated two reports of possible DWIs.
Police logged two parking violations.
There were six motor vehicle complaints.
Police made 150 motor vehicle stops.
Police assisted disabled vehicles on Province Road, Daniel Webster Highway, and Laconia Road.
Police provided a VIN verification.
There was one report of a road hazard.
There was one 911 call.
Police logged eight alarm activations.
There were reports of trees down on Horne and Bishop roads.
Police served paperwork.
There were three petitions to annul police records.
Police made four wellbeing checks.
Police provided four property checks.
Police provided two assists to other police departments.
Police provided three assists to other agencies.
There were five requests for general information.
There were three requests for police information.
There were two returns of property.
