LACONIA — Police handled 156 service calls between Feb. 3 and early Friday, Feb. 12.
Ten people were arrested.
Jayson E. Walsh, 34, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle after its registration had been suspended, and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Dwayne A. Pryor, 44, of Center Ossipee, was arrested on a warrant.
Christopher C. Drown, 44, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of being in control of premises where illegal drugs were being kept, transporting illegal drugs in a motor vehicle, disobeying a police officer, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Kerry M. Taft, 53, of Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Kenneth S. Burbanas, 33, of Berlin, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and breach of bail conditions.
Michelle L. Kent, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Dustin C. Gray, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Jacob McCormack, 30, of Salem, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Angela L. Collins, 40, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
David E. Austin, 25, of Loudon, was arrested on charges of breach of bail conditions, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 35 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Lamprey Road, Gilmanton Road (Route 140), and Laconia Road (Route 106).
Police investigated reports of thefts on Middle Route, Elaine Drive, and at the Circle K store on Laconia Road, Winnisquam Agway, and the Belmont Public Library.
A report of fraud on Magnolia Lane was investigated.
Police took a report of an alleged sex offense.
A report of harassment on Fuller Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on First Street, and at the Penguin Mart.
A report of criminal trespass at Shaw's supermarket was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Durrell Mountain Road.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.