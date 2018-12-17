BELMONT — Belmont police responded to 110 calls for service between Dec. 7 and this past Friday morning.
Fifteen people were arrested.
Robert Blais, 20, of 125 Main St., Apt. C, in Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Joshua I. Gagne, 36, of 64 Merrimac St., Apt. 2, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Bri-Anne Conley, 20, of 65 Perkins Road, in Gilmanton Iron Works, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Franklin District Court.
Shelia Gardner, 36, of 216 Brackett, in New Durham, was arrested on a warrant issued by Rochester District Court.
Jordan R. Vachon, 26, of 11 Kayla Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for breach of bail conditions.
Emily R. Chase, 24, of 11 Kayla Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Eric C. Smith, 39, of 213 Endicott Street North, Apt. 215, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Tina Thurell, 38, of 130 Endicott Street North, Apt. 215, in Laconia, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Belknap Superior Court.
Amanda N. Knauth, 32, of 254 Ladd Hill Road, Apt. 2, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief (vandalism), and breach of bail conditions.
Evan R. Mercado, 27, of 28 Spring St., Apt. 1, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Katie L. Beaupre, 32, of 18 Spring St., in Belmont, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Carmen R. Cinseruli, 52, of 32 Baron Drive, Apt. 2, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Kristine M. Lacharite, 48, of 30 Johnson St., Apt. B, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Peter M. Lacharite, 22, of 30 Johnson St., Apt. B, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Shane J. Labroad, 24, of 232 Gulf Road, in Northwood, was arrested on charges of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers conducted six motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Laconia Road, Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Cotton Hill Road, and Middle Route.
Officers investigated the report of a theft on Maple Hill Drive.
A report of harassment on High Crest Drive was investigated.
Officers investigated a report of child abuse.
A report of criminal threatening on Bean Hill Road, and criminal threatening on St. Lawrence Drive were investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.