BELMONT — Police handled 202 service calls between April 5 and early last Monday, April 12.
Seven people were arrested.
Jacob P.D. Dore, 30, of Alton, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug.
Ronald P. Johnson, 36, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and breach of bail.
Lynda H. Young, 60, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, and a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Chad J. Young, 39, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, and a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
R'Jaye M. Ladd, 20, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant and multiple bench warrants.
Russell D. Davis, 46, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of prohibited sales of alcohol.
Velvet E. Weeks, 40, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 72 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver receiving a traffic summons. Traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3) were investigated.
A report of a theft at Lakes Region Dock was investigated.
Police took a report of possible sex offenses.
Reports of harassment on Maple Hill Drive, and at the Circle K store on Laconia Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Depot Street.
Reports of criminal mischief on Fuller Street, and on Daniel Webster Highway were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening at the Belknap Mall, and on Railroad Avenue.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
