BELMONT — Police handled 147 service calls between April 26 and early Monday morning.
Eleven people were arrested.
Nathan G. Bishop, 21, of Belmont, was charged with driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Stacy L. Barrett, 46, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.
Reggie Barrett, 44, of Farmington, was charged with disobeying an officer, and for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Alden W. Smith, 66, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Melissa J. Preston, 44, of Belmont, was arrested for aggravated DWI.
Timothy J. Davis, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and domestic violence false imprisonment.
Russell A. Bean, 50, of Moultonborough, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Rebecca Hanson, 36, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
David J. Terilli, 39, of Billerica, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of stalking.
Kenneth D. Malone, 65, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Charity L. Eddy, 45, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officer made 44 motor vehicle stops, and investigated three traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), and an accident on Union Road.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Holly Tree Circle, Church Street, Leisure Lane, Autumn Drive, and on Bean Hill Road.
Reports of harassment on Union Road, Maple Hill Drive, and on Horne Road were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Mill Street, and on Church Street.
A report of criminal threatening on Woodland Drive was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
