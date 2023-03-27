BELMONT — Police handled 121 service calls March 20 through Monday morning.
Five people were arrested.
Troy R. Marcoux, 21, of Belmont, was arrested on bench warrants.
Derek A. Guay, 29, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license and with suspended vehicle registration.
Frederick V. Sanborn, 38, of Franklin, was arrested on three charges of robbery with a weapon or causing serious bodily injury, first degree assault with a deadly weapon, and simple assault bodily injury.
Hannah M. Gonthier, 26, of Franklin, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug.
Austin M. Brue, 30, of Manchester, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon; altering, destroying or hiding physical evidence; and disobeying an officer.
Officers made 51 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Laconia Road and on Horseshoe Road were investigated.
Police assisted one motorist locked out of their vehicle.
Officers were called for one report of burglary.
There were two animal complaints.
Police investigated one report of fraud.
Officers responded to one report of assault.
Police investigated two reports of criminal threatening.
Seven calls were for well-being checks.
Police were called to investigate one report of a drugs or narcotics violation.
Officers responded to one custody dispute.
Six reports of suspicious persons were investigated, as were three reports of suspicious vehicles.
Police were called for one repossession.
Officers served paperwork four times.
Police responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
Officers received nine calls to assist another department or agency.
