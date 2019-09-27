BELMONT — Police handled 122 service calls between Sept. 20 and early Friday morning, Sept. 27.
Nine people were arrested.
Brian D. Kimball, 47, of Church Street, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Matthew McKeen, 31, of Fair Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jessica G. Haven, 38, of Joliet Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Sean M. Holbrook, 40, of Friar Tuck Road, in Canterbury, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving an unregistered vehicle.
Kenneth D. Malone, 63, of Concord Street, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.
James W. Killoran, 46, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by Belknap Superior Court.
Adam J. Liesner, 31, Applecrest Lane, in Andover, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and resisting arrests.
Crystal G. Buckley, 41, no fixed address, was arrested on a probation or parole violation.
Ashley Nelson, 31, of West Main Street, in Tilton, was arrested on a charge of driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted two motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Depot Street, Gilmanton Road (Route 140), and Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Police investigated a report of an assault on Maple Hill Drive.
Reports of thefts on Hurricane Road, Fox Hill Road, and Rhodes Drive were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud at the Circle K store, and Horseshoe Drive.
Police investigated evidence of possible drug activity at Dunkin Donuts on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3).
Reports of harassment on Holly Tree Circle, Durrell Mountain Road, and Gilman Shore Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Jamestown Road.
Reports of criminal trespass on Hoadley Road, and on Railroad Avenue were investigated.
Officers responded to six disturbance calls.
