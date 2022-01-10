BELMONT — Police handled 134 service calls from Jan. 3 through midday Monday.
Ten people were arrested.
Patrick J. McDonald, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Amanda M. Mullen, 30, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Demisson D. Chiasson, 27, of Belmont, was arrested for DWI.
Bailey G. Swinton, 25, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Kayla S. Durdi, 27, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, and violation of driver's license prohibitions.
Bruce B. Fortier, 53, of Gilmanton, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Janelle D. Moulton, 34, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Francis H. Nidock, 35, of Canterbury, was arrested for DWI.
Devon Eldridge, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Donald G. Sanborn, 49, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made 45 motor vehicle stops, and investigated three traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), as well as accidents on Depot Street, and on Shaker Road.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Belmont Elementary School.
Reports of thefts on Main Street, and on Johnson Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Autumn Drive.
A report of harassment on Ephrams Cove Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports criminal mischief on Leisure Lane, and on Laconia Road.
A report of criminal threatening at the Circle K store on Laconia Road was investigated.
Officers responded to five disturbance calls.
