BELMONT — Police handled 127 service calls between Sept. 6 and early last Friday, Sept. 13.
Six people were arrested.
Amanda B. Rivers, 32, of Hill Road, in Tilton, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Gabriel J. Rogers, 19, of Concord Street, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Michael Blake, 47, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Thomas W. Carroll, 37, of Bailey Drive, in Boscawen, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on a warrant issued by the Boscawen Police Department.
Melissa M. Pelletier, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Shabazz A. Mote, 34, of True Road, in Meredith, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers conducted one motor vehicle stop, and investigated two traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), as well as accidents on Union Road, Pond Road, Depot Street, and Laconia Road (Route 106).
Police investigated reports of theft at the Dollar General Store, Hoadley Road, Hurricane Road, and the Goodwill store.
A report of fraud on Brown Hill Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of suspected drug offenses on Brown Hill Road, the Belknap Mall, and Belknap Family Dental Center.
Reports of harassment on Maple Hill Drive and Main Street were investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal mischief on Maple Hill Drive, and at Supercuts in the Belknap Mall.
A report of criminal threatening on Stonington Drive was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass at Tilton Sand and Gravel, and on Concord Street.
Police responded to seven disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
