BELMONT — Police handled 195 service calls between March 15 and early Monday morning, March 22.
Seven people were arrested.
Jacob R. Sirles, 29, of Laconia, was arrested for breach of bail, and for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Marc E. Brouillard, 27, of Gilford, was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, and being in control of premises where drugs were being kept.
Amanda M. Mullen, 29, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Dana M. Gebo, 27, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Briand G. Perez Ochoa, 28, of Manchester, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Heather L. Braley, 40, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Joshua G. Manias, 27, of Boscawen, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Rebecca R. Lapointe, 65, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Officers made 94 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Province Road (Route 107), Depot Street, Main Street, and Leavitt Road.
Police investigated a report of a theft on Karen Drive.
A report of a burglary on Cycle Lane was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation on Arlene Drive.
A report of criminal trespass on Sleepy Hollow Lane was investigated.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
