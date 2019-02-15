BELMONT — Belmont police responded to 106 service calls between Feb. 8 and early Friday morning.
Ten people were arrested.
Kendra Peters, 40, of Tee Dee Drive, in Belmont was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, disabling an alcohol ignition interlock, having a false inspection or registration sticker, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to obey inspection requirements, misusing or failing to display registration plates, and for default or breach of bail conditions.
Brittni A. Reynolds, 27, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was arrested for willful concealment, and also arrested on a warrant.
Brooke N. Burrows, 22, of Farrarville Road, in Belmont, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene), and for making a false report about an accident.
Christopher D. Stevens, 38, of Dock Road, in Belmont, was arrested for DWI, and possession of marijuana.
Adam J. Littizzio, 39, of Leavitt Road, in Belmont, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Chelsey L. French, 25, of Garfield Street, in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Laurie J. MacLeod, 57, of Range Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Lisa M. Lobo, 52, of Forrest Road, in Northfield, was arrested on a charge of willful concealment.
Chelsea A. O’Connell, 32, of Chestnut Street, in Claremont, was arrested on a charge of possession of controlled drugs.
Seth T. Dubois, 26, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.
Officers conducted two motor vehicle stops and investigated traffic accidents on Leavitt Road, and Main Street.
Police investigated reports of thefts at Shaw’s supermarket, Gardners Grove Road, and at the Goodwill store.
A report of an assault on Fuller Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Gilman Shore Road, and Scenic Drive.
Reports of criminal mischief (vandalism) on Church Street, Cotton Hill Road, Union Road, and Old Marsh Hill Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass on Wakeman Road.
A report of harassment on Turkey Drive was investigated.
