BELMONT — Police handled 120 service calls from Jan. 16 through Monday.
Nine people were arrested.
Christopher R. Chase, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of violating a restraining order, breach of bail and on bench warrants.
Katherine L. Carr, 41, of Tilton, was arrested on charges of driving after suspension of a drivers license, driving with a suspended vehicle registration and on bench warrants.
George G. Dockham, 43, of Tilton, was arrested on a warrant.
Jamie A. Ogara, 49, of North Conway, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct and domestic violence.
Michael Patterson, 29, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of driving after license had been revoked, subsequent offense and operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Dylan J. Collins, 24, of Belmont, was arrested on bench warrants.
James E. Smith, 43, of Concord, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, being in control of premises where drugs were kept, transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle and falsifying physical evidence by altering, destroying or hiding it.
Angeline M. Pelky, 34, of Laconia, was arrested on bench warrants.
Nathan G. Slack, 49, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Officers made 33 motor vehicle stops. Police investigated a traffic accident on Daniel Webster Hwy.
Police responded to three animal complaints.
Officers served two restraining orders.
One report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated.
Police received 11 calls to assist another department or agency.
Officers served paperwork three times.
Police investigated one report of shots fired.
One report of harassment was investigated.
Police investigated one report of a restraining order violation.
Officers investigated one report of theft.
Four calls were for welfare checks.
Police investigated one report of bad checks.
There was one call about a custody dispute.
One call dealt with drugs.
Police investigated two reports of criminal mischief.
Officers assisted one motorist locked out of their vehicle.
Police investigated two reports of criminal threatening.
Three reports of suspicious persons were investigated.
Police responded to four disturbance calls, including three classified as domestic disturbances.
