BELMONT — Police handled 122 service calls from Jan. 23 through Monday.
Three people were arrested.
Jason W. Towne, 41, of Rochester, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
Amber L. Roberts, 35, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of witness tampering.
Jason R. Fournier, 32, of Belmont, was arrested on two charges of criminal mischief.
Officers made 17 motor vehicle stops.Traffic accidents on Brown Hill Road, Jamestown Road, Paquette Drive, Daniel Webster Hwy and on Laconia Road were investigated.
Police responded to two animal complaints.
Officers served two restraining orders.
Police were called to investigate a report of littering.
Two reports of suspicious vehicles were investigated.
Officers investigated two reports of fraud.
Police received 12 calls to assist another department or agency.
Officers were called for one repossession.
Two reports of harassment were investigated.
Officers were called to investigate one report of child abuse.
Five calls were for welfare checks.
Officers investigated one report of theft.
Police investigated one report of reckless driving.
There was one call about a custody dispute.
Officers investigated two firearms violations.
Two calls dealt with drugs.
Police investigated four reports of criminal mischief.
Officers assisted three motorists locked out of their vehicles.
One call was about a missing person.
One report of a suspicious person was investigated.
Police responded to four disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
