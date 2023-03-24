BELMONT — Police handled 115 service calls March 13 through Monday morning.
Four people were arrested.
Kayla M. Michaud, 31, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of driving with a revoked or suspended license and reckless driving.
Ryan T. Brouillet, 19, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of driving a revoked or suspended license.
Michael J. Morron, 31, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Krystal Sanborn, 40, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 31 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Leavitt Road, Union Road, Daniel Webster Hwy, Depot Street and on Church Street were investigated, as were hit-and-runs on Main Street and on Middle Route.
Police investigated one report of harassment.
There were three animal complaints.
Police investigated one report of fraud.
Officers were called for one restraining order violation.
Police investigated one report of gunshots.
Four calls were for well being checks.
Police were called to investigate one reports of a drugs or narcotics violation.
Two reports of suspicious persons were investigated, as were two reports of suspicious vehicles.
Police were called for one repossession.
Officers served paperwork three times.
Police responded to two disturbance calls, including one classified as a domestic disturbance.
There was one request for fingerprints.
Officers received 14 calls to assist another department or agency.
Police investigated one report of illegal dumping or littering.
