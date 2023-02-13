BELMONT — Police handled 81 service calls from Feb. 6 through Monday morning.
Five people were arrested.
Laurie Macleod, 61, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant.
Michael J. Morron, 31, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of failing to register as sex offender, subsequent offense, and on bench warrants.
Gigi B. Mouwad, 55, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of driving after their license was revoked or suspended, subsequent offense.
Christopher L. Hawkins, 38, of Franklin, was arrested on two charges of disobeying an officer and operating a vehicle after being certified an habitual offender.
Michael R. Marsh, 32, of Meredith, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made six motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Laconia Road and on Plummer Hill Road were investigated.
Three reports of harassment were investigated.
Police responded to one animal complaint.
Officers served one restraining order.
Police received 11 calls to assist another department or agency.
Officers investigated two reports of theft.
Police investigated one call about a restraining order violation.
Two calls were for welfare checks.
Police investigated one report of criminal mischief.
Officers investigated three reports of suspicious vehicles.
Police investigated one report of criminal trespass.
Three reports of a suspicious person was investigated.
Police responded to four disturbance calls, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
