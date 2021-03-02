BELMONT — Police handled 140 service calls between Feb. 22 and early Monday morning, March 1.
Six people were arrested.
Katelyn E. Cushing, 22, of Belmont, was arrested for DWI, and for making a false report of a motor vehicle accident.
James E. Vien, 35, of Center Barnstead, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled drug, and being in control of premises where drugs were being kept.
Nathan G. Bishop, 21, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of harassment, criminal threatening, and breach of bail conditions.
Heidi M. Sweeney, 42, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Henry L. Mousette, 49, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of breach of bail conditions.
Brittany L. Estey, 27, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Officers made 38 motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Province Road (Route 107), and Depot Street, as well as accidents on Church Street, Maple Hill Drive, and the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Village Apartments Road.
Reports of thefts at Lakes Region Truck Service, Winnisquam Agway, and Goodwill were investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Durrell Mountain Road, Depot Street, Mallards Landing Road, and Loon Pond Road.
A report of harassment at the Dunkin Donuts at the Belknap Mall was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Brown Hill Road.
A report of criminal mischief at the Belknap Mall was investigated.
Officers responded to one disturbance call.
