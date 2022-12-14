BELMONT — Police handled 109 service calls from 11 a.m. on Nov. 28 through 11 a.m. Dec. 5.
Five adults were arrested.
Derek A. Guay, 28, was arrested on charges of conduct after an accident.
Kaytlin M. Thompson, 28, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, and on warrants.
Bradley A. Perreault, 50, of Laconia, was arrested on charges of violation of probation or parole, and operating after being certified as an habitual offender.
Troy R. Marcoux, 21, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, breach of bail, and on warrants.
Jason M. Macleod, 42, of Belmont, was arrested on warrants.
One juvenile was taken into custody as a runaway.
Officers made 39 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway, Middle Route, Leavitt Road, Seavey Road and at Depot Street and Jamestown Road.
Police responded to three animal complaints.
Officers responded to one neighbor dispute.
One request to serve paperwork was performed.
Police received 10 calls to assist another department.
A report of a suspicious vehicle was investigated.
Officers assisted with one restraining order.
Police responded to one report of a missing person.
Officers responded to assist with a disabled vehicle on Depot Street.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass on Federal Street and on Jamestown Road.
Officers responded to three reports of theft, including on Range Road and at Dunkin Donuts at Belknap Marketplace.
Police checked on the well-being of one resident.
A report of a suspicious person on Bishop Road was investigated.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbances.
