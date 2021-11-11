BELMONT — Police handled 124 service calls from Nov. 1 through Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Devon Eldridge, 26, of Franklin, was arrested on a warrant.
Daniel D. Beaupre, 31, of Belmont, was arrested on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, domestic violence criminal threatening (fear of injury), and domestic violence simple assault.
Jeremy D. Cook, 48, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Patrick J. McDonald, 28, of Tilton, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Edward M. McMorris, 35, of Concord, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Officers made 27 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Winnisquam Way, Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Laconia Road (Route 106), and Gilmanton Road (Route 107).
Police investigated a report of an assault on Accord Street.
A report of a theft on Horne Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening on Church Street, and on Deware Drive.
A report of criminal trespass on Johnson Street was investigated.
Officers responded to three disturbance calls.
