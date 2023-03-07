BELMONT — Police handled 97 service calls from Feb. 27 through Monday morning.
Three adults were arrested.
Nicholas Didonato, 41, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after being certified an habitual offender.
Mical G. Sanchez, 44, of Lisbon, Maine, was arrested on two warrants and on bench warrants.
Velvet E. Weeks, 52, of Center Harbor, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
There was one juvenile arrest.
Officers made 11 motor vehicle stops. Traffic accidents on Depot Street, the bypass, Daniel Webster Hwy, Gilmanton Road and on Laconia Road were investigated.
Police investigated two reports of harassment.
Officers investigated one report of theft.
Police investigated two reports of fraud.
There was one animal complaint.
Police investigated one report of child abuse.
Officers were called to investigate a report of criminal mischief.
Five calls were for well being checks.
Police investigated one burglary.
Officers investigated two reports of criminal trespass.
Police were called to investigate two reports of drugs or narcotics violations.
Five reports of suspicious persons were investigated.
Police were called for one repossession.
Officers served two restraining orders, and served paperwork three times.
Police responded to three domestic disturbance calls.
There were three requests for fingerprints.
Officers received eight calls to assist another department or agency.
