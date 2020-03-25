Belmont police handled the following calls for service on March 6-20, making 24 arrests:
Police charged Carl Belanger, 60, of Laconia with driving after revocation.
Police arrested Shawna Brielle Arnold, 33, of Belmont on a bench warrant.
Police arrested Richard R. Bolduc, 66, of Belmont on two warrants.
Police charged Maxine Rose Dunn, 30, of Keene with driving after revocation and driving on a suspended registration.
Police arrested Jason M. Shaw, 45, of Belmont on a warrant.
Police charged Isiah Lee, 25, of Laconia with driving after revocation and driving on a suspended registration.
Police arrested Devin A. Kane, 42, of Northfield on a warrant.
Police charged Nicole L. Glines, 39, of Belmont with driving after revocation and driving on a suspended registration.
Police charged Brian James Caroll, 36, of Belmont with domestic violence-related assault.
Police charged Mariah Vetrone, 28, of Meredith with possession of controlled/narcotic drugs.
Police charged Donald G. Robidoux, 32, of Franklin with driving after revocation.
Police charged Moriah K. Lemieux, 27, of Franklin with driving after revocation.
Police charged Kenneth Chase, 52, of Franklin with possession of drugs and possession of controlled/narcotic drugs.
Police charged Shannon B. Carbone, 39, of Belmont with resisting arrest.
Police charged Shabazz A. Mote, 34, of Meredith with unlawful dealing in prescription drugs.
Police charged Crystal M. Merchant, 36, no address provided, with possession of drugs and having control of where controlled/narcotic drugs are kept.
Police charged Laurie J. MacLeod, 58, of Belmont with two counts of controlling premises where drugs were kept, obstruction of government administration, and hindering apprehension.
Police arrested Kelani A. Castellez, 32, of Belmont on a bench warrant, also charging Castellez with two counts of controlling premises where drugs were kept, two counts of possession of controlled/narcotic drugs, and hindering apprehension.
Police charged Kristine Marie LaCharite, 49, of Belmont with domestic violence-related assault.
Police charged Joseph J. Race, 38, of Franklin with driving after suspension and driving on a suspended registration.
Police charged Brandon C. Hanson, 34, of Rollinsford with disobeying an officer, false imprisonment, and reckless operation.
Police charged Denise L. Schuster, 46, of Penacook with driving after revocation.
Police arrested Matthew McKeen, 31, of Laconia on a warrant.
Police charged Joey C. Woodbury, 33, of Belmont with forcible rape, second-degree assault, simple assault, and criminal threatening.
Police investigated a homicide on Tee Drive and took an adult into protective custody.
Police investigated an untimely death.
Police investigated a report of a missing person.
Police investigated a report of a sex offense.
Police served a restraining order.
Police investigated six domestic disturbances.
Police investigated two criminal threatening complaints.
Police investigated a theft complaint on Daniel Webster Highway.
Police investigated fraud complaints on Rogers Road and Laconia Road.
Police investigated two reports of criminal mischief.
Police investigated a liquor law violation.
Police investigated four harassment complaints.
Police investigated complaints of unwanted persons.
Police investigated a neighbor dispute.
Police investigated disturbances on Holiday Lane and Concord Street.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Arlene Drive, Robin Boulevard, Province Road, and Westview Drive.
Police investigated reports of suspicious vehicles on Gilmanton Road, Daniel Webster Highway, Jefferson Road, Perkins Road, Plummer Hill Road, and Laconia Road.
Police investigated reports of suspicious activity on Concord Street and Sunset Drive.
Police logged two custody disputes.
There were three bail violations.
Police handled six civil matters.
Police investigated 12 animal complaints.
Police investigated a fireworks complaint on Sumac Lane.
Police investigated an explosion on Jamestown Road.
Police investigated a report of illegal dumping.
Police provided a civil standby.
Police investigated an accident on Randlett Street.
Police investigated a report of possible DWI on Daniel Webster Highway.
Police investigated three reports of reckless operation on Laconia Road and one on Province Road.
Police logged one abandoned vehicle on Leslie Roberts Drive.
There were 15 motor vehicle complaints.
Police assisted with three motor vehicle lockouts.
There were disabled vehicles on Brown Hill Road and Laconia Road.
There was one repossession.
Police logged trees down on Jamestown Road.
There was one drug violation.
There were five alarm activations.
There were two 911 calls.
Police provided 11 assists to other police departments.
Police provided two assists to the fire department.
Police provided five assists to other agencies.
Police provided four wellbeing checks.
Police provided one property check.
There were three requests for police information.
There were 11 requests for general information.
Police handled two requests for fingerprints.
Police logged paperwork for service.
Police handled one message.
There was one petition to annul a record.
Police provided one public service.
There were three reports of found property.
There logged three returned properties.
There was one report of lost property.
