Belmont police responded to 112 calls for service during week ending at 8 a.m. on April 3, including four arrests.
Police charged Nathan E. Greene, 50, a transient from Tilton, with possession of controlled/narcotic drugs and possession of drugs.
Police charged David C. Raymond, 32, of Daniel Webster Highway, Belmont, with domestic violence-related assault.
Police charged Andrew Brown, 34, of Winter Street, Laconia, with wrongful conduct after an accident, witness tampering, and making a false accident report.
Police charged Casey R. Gardner, 39, of Elm Street, Northfield, with driving after suspension and two counts of misuse of plates.
Police investigated a domestic disturbance.
Police served three restraining orders.
Police investigated a report of shots fired on South Road.
Police investigated a reported theft on Depot Street.
Police investigated a back check complaint at Belmont Town Hall.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Spruce Drive.
Police investigated reports of illegal dumping on Mile Hill Road and Old Marsh Hill Road.
Police investigated a neighbor dispute on Hurricane Road.
Police handled four civil matters.
Police investigated complaints of unwanted persons on Wakeman Road, Laconia Road, and St. Joseph Drive.
Police investigated reports of suspicious persons on Plummer Hill Road, Welcome Road, Daniel Webster Highway, and Laconia Road.
Police investigated reports of suspicious vehicles on Laconia Road, Leslie Roberts Drive, Main Street, Sunset Drive, Jefferson Road, Hoadley Road, and Old State Road.
Police investigated suspicious incidents on Dock Road, Hurricane Road, Shaker Road, and Fuller Street.,
There were six animal complaints.
Police provided three civil standbys.
Police made 18 motor vehicle stops.
There were three motor vehicle complaints.
Police assisted with a disabled vehicle on the Laconia Bypass.
Police investigated reports of abandoned vehicles on Depot Street and Daniel Webster Highway.
Police logged one VIN verification.
There was one repossession.
Police logged three 911 calls.
There was one alarm activation.
Police provided four assists to the fire department.
Police provided 10 assists to other police departments.
Police provided four assists to other agencies.
Police made three wellbeing checks.
There was one request for police information.
There were eight requests for general information.
Police logged one instance of returned property.
Police logged found property.
Police logged lost property.
