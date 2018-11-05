BELMONT — A local man is recovering from serious injuries when he walked out into a busy highway and was struck by a car.
Police identified the man as Tylor Ford, 24, of Belmont. He was apparently intoxicated when the incident occurred at 10 p.m. Saturday, at Route 106 near the intersection with Brown Hill Road, police said.
Taylor suffered multiple broken bones and facial injuries and was in stable condition Monday at a hospital, the name of which was not released at the request of his parents, according to Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann.
The police statement said Taylor was struck by a northbound vehicle being driven by Allan Jones, 66, of Laconia. There were three passengers in Jones’ vehicle.
The police statement said, “Jones had no time to react as Ford stepped into the northbound lane of travel directly into the path of (Jones’ car).”
The force of the impact caused Ford to be thrown a number feet down the highway. The front end of the car was heavily damaged and the windshield was smashed. Police said Jones was traveling at or slightly below the 50 mph speed limit at the time of the crash.
Mann said according to the initial investigation, Taylor was at a nearby residence. When a disturbance broke out there he left the premises on foot. Two friends who were also at the residence then told police they left and tried to persuade Ford to let them drive him home moments before the crash occurred.
Ford was treated at the scene by Belmont Fire Department and then airlifted from Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia to a Level 1 trauma facility. Jones was taken to LRGH for an evaluation. The adult female and two young children in his vehicle were unharmed. Everyone in the car was wearing a seat belt or secured by an-age appropriate child restraint, police said.
Belmont officers with the help of State Police and Gilmanton Police shut down the highway for just under 90 minutes to conduct the on-scene investigation. Traffic was rerouted to other area roads during that time.
Jones is not facing any motor vehicle charges, Mann said.
“Alcohol consumption by Ford is being looked at as a contributing factor in this event,” the police statement said.
