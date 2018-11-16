LACONIA — A Belmont man who last month began serving prison time for drug trafficking was back in Belknap County Superior Court Thursday to plead guilty to other drug-related charges.
Christopher T. Deware, 36, of 37 Deware Drive, Belmont, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of the tranquilizer alprazolam and possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Deware to two to four years in prison on each of the two possession charges with all the time suspended on condition of three years of good behavior.
The suspended sentences will begin once Deware is released from the 1½- to three-year prison sentence he is serving on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
A jury convicted Deware on the methamphetamine trafficking charge on Sept. 21, and he was sentenced on Oct. 11.
In return for Thursday’s guilty pleas, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office agreed not to prosecute Deware on charges of transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle and simple possession of methamphetamine. Deware also agreed to withdraw his appeal of the verdict in the meth trafficking charge.
O’Neill also ordered Deware to participate in any counseling, training, or education programs recommended by state corrections officials.
