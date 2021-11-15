GILFORD — Three members of the Gunstock Area Commission have received a reprieve following the County Delegation’s decision to pull back from considering the commissioners’ possible removal at Tuesday's meeting.
The move was heralded by delegation critics who said the lawmakers had responded to the outpouring of public support for Gunstock Commission Chairman Brian Gallagher and fellow Commissioners Gary Kiedaisch and Rusty McLear.
Kiedaisch said Monday afternoon that he had been notified by the commission’s attorney of the change in agenda for the Tuesday meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the County Complex. Delegation member and state Rep. Norm Silber confirmed the purpose of the meeting had changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.