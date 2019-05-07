FRANKLIN — An area man has been arrested and charged with being the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident which seriously injured a pedestrian in downtown Franklin this past February.
Kevin Muzzey, 51, of Webster, surrendered Tuesday to State Police who had issued a warrant for his arrest for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Muzzey’s arrest occurred after investigators searched a Webster residence and found a 2011 Mazda which they said was the vehicle which struck Edward Douglas Jr., 53, on Central Street, this past Feb. 27.
Muzzey was released on personal recognizance bail pending his appearance in Merrimack Superior Court on May 23.
