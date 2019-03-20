LACONIA — An Alexandria woman charged with drug possession received a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
Colleen Somers, 30, of Corliss Road, in Alexandria, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court on Tuesday to a single misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled drug.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Somers to six months in the House of Correction, with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. The judge also fined her $620 which was also suspended on condition of two years good behavior. In addition, he also ordered her to take part in any recommended counseling, training an education programs.
Somers had been facing a Class B felony charge of possession of the prescription pain reliever buprenorphine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.