HAVERHILL — A Bridgewater man has been indicted on multiple felony drug possession charges.
Zachary Bailey, 26, of River Road, in Bridgewater, was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of fentanyl and/or cocaine.
Bailey is one of seven people indicted by the latest session of the Grafton County grand jury who are either residents of eastern Grafton County or who are alleged to have committed crimes there.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of a possible crime has been shown to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others Indicted were:
James S. Creonte, 53, of Maple Street, in Lincoln, was indicted for possession of cocaine.
David Davis, 52, of Loon Lake Road, in Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Adam J. MacLeod, 29, of Laurel Circle, of Thornton, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine.
Leonard J. Kantowski III, 37, of Turnpike Road, in Grafton, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
David M. Mabardy, 49, of New Zealand Road, in Seabrook, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Nestor Roman Jr., 23, of Faraway Road, in Dalton, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct, for allegedly driving south in the northbound lane of Interstate 93 in Thornton.
