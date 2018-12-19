CONCORD — A New Hampton man has been indicted on multiple charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while he was working at a Concord youth center.
Joshua Adams, 29, of 88 Route 104, in New Hampton, was indicted by the Merrimack County grand jury on 13 counts of felonious sexual assault. The alleged assaults occurred between Sept. 1, 2016, and Aug. 8, 2017, while Adams was at the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire’s Concord facility, according to the indictments.
The indictments state the alleged victim was 14 and 15 years old when she was assaulted in various parts of the building of the Concord club, or on the club’s bus.
Adams, who is no longer employed at the club, is free on personal recognizance bail, but is barred from having any unsupervised contact with anyone under age 16.
“Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire continues to monitor the pending matter involving a former club employee who is charged with sexual misconduct. We are appalled by the former employee’s misconduct as alleged in the charges,” Executive Director Chris Emond said in a prepared statement.
“The safety and protection of the children we serve is the number one priority of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire. Our organization is committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity, and does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any club staff, volunteer or youth member.
“Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire will continue its full cooperation with the authorities until the judicial process is complete,” Emond said.
