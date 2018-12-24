ALTON — A Pittsfield man who was the subject of an alert for a missing senior citizen on Saturday was found later in the day in Alton.
According to State Police, Willis H. Mack, 79, of 7 Dove Lane, in Pittsfield, was found around 6 p.m. Saturday after Alton police stopped him on Route 11 in Alton.
The Silver Alert asking area law enforcement agencies to be on the looking for Mack was broadcast about 8 a.m. Saturday. The announcement said Mack, who suffers from “severe dementia and should not be driving or be unaccompanied” had left his residence and was driving a pickup truck.
