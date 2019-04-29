HAVERHILL — An Alexandria man has been indicted on multiple drug possession charges.
The Grafton County grand jury indicted Robert E. Adkins Jr., of King Road, in Alexandria, on four counts of possession of controlled drugs.
Adkins was among a number of central New Hampshire residents indicted by the recent session of the grand jury.
According to the indictments, Adkins was found to have methamphetamine, ecstasy, the opioid pain reliever buprenorphine, and the prescription sedative diazepam.
Others indicted were:
Tammie L. Basford, 43, of Central Street, in Bristol, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Ian Lee Boynton, 31, of Main Street, in Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon P. Brymer, 31, of Williamstown, Vermont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. The alleged offense occurred in Groton.
Jennifer Clark, 32, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Danny L. Goss Jr., 39, of River Road, in Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher D. Labrecque, 28, of Logan Street, in Thornton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Katelyn McCormick, 37, of Wilmot Flat, was indicted on a charge of possession of the sedative and anti-anxiety medication Clonazepam. The alleged offense occurred in Alexandria.
Amanda McIntosh, 34, of Victory Drive, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of the prescription sedative alprazolam.
John W. Palmer, 30, of Welton Falls Road, in Alexandria, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
