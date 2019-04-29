LACONIA — A New Hampton woman who received a suspended sentence and then was placed in a sentence deferral program and finally assigned to intensive drug counseling has been sent to prison for not abiding by court orders.
Kristle Gifford, 35, of Straits Road, in New Hampton, was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison, with the opportunity to have six months suspended if she completes a program for inmates with substance abuse and mental health problems.
Gifford initially pleaded guilty in August 2016 to a charge of possession of methamphetamine. At that time Judge James D. O’Neill III handed down a two-to-four-year sentence, with all the time suspended on condition of good behavior.
Last June, Gifford was back in court on a probation violation and Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced her to two to four years, but suspended all the time on condition of three years good behavior and participation in the drug court program.
However, by October she was no longer in drug court, and was ordered to enter a residential drug treatment program, to which she never reported, according to court records,
The court considered Gifford missing from last Nov. 14 until this past Feb. 22 when she was apprehended.
Nadeau ordered Gifford to prison at a sentencing hearing last week in Belknap Superior Court.
