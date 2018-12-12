Francis Houghton’s mobility scooter sits perched on the sidewalk, while a hat and a pair of glasses are still in the roadway, after an accident involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon on Route 3 in Tilton. Houghton, a 70-year-old Tilton resident, was struck and killed while riding the scooter on his way to visit his son. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun)