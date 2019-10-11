Due to information available at publication time, the Laconia Daily Sun on Oct. 9, in "Gilford grapples with transgender policy for schools," incorrectly listed dates of the next school board meetings. Gilford School Board meetings will be held Nov. 4 and Dec. 2 at 6 pm in the high school library. School board policy committee meetings will be held Nov. 12. and Dec. 10 at 7 am in the high school administrative conference room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.