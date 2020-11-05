CONCORD — There is substantial community spread of COVID-19 in seven counties, including Belknap, and 20 people have contracted the virus at the Mount Prospect Academy in Plymouth, state health officials said in a news conference Thursday.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, announced a record 252 new daily cases, but said an issue with a lab boosted that number by 50. He also said there have been two new deaths, bringing the death count to 486. A total of 44 people are hospitalized.
The percentage of positive tests, which has hovered around 1 percent for months, is now at 1.8 percent.
“We know that when community transmission increases at that point you increase the number of people who potentially are introducing it into various businesses and organizations,” Chan said.
The Mount Prospect Academy describes itself as an academic and residential program for 85 male students ranging from 11 to 21 years who have emotional problems and learning disorders. The outbreak involves nine residents and 11 staff members.
Chan said there has been a change in the pattern of the disease. Fewer cases are being seen at long term care facilities and more are associated with people catching the virus while out and about in the community.
He encouraged people to be diligent about wearing facial coverings, maintain social distancing and avoid crowds. An upsurge in the disease has long been expected as people move indoors with the colder weather, as schools reopen and as people grow tired of taking precautions or simply don’t want to or don't believe it is necessary to wear a mask to protect others.
Contract tracers have been busy investigating where people caught the disease, including restaurants, churches, schools, businesses, retail, manufacturing and nonprofit organizations.
Within the past month, the state Health and Human Services Department has announced community exposures at restaurants in Concord, Hudson, Atkinson, Lincoln, Portsmouth and Peterborough.
After closing restaurants to indoor dining early in the pandemic, the state allowed them to reopen with some social distancing, barriers and face mask precautions. Restaurant patrons are encouraged to wear masks when not seated.
Chan said the decision on whether to eat indoors at a restaurant involves a “spectrum of risk.”
“Eating indoors is probably more risky than eating outdoors, which is more risky than getting takeout and eating at home,” he said.
“A lot of the announcements we have made relative to restaurant exposures have actually been related to restaurant bars and bar exposures. That continues to be one of the higher risk settings, where exposure can occur and where transmission has been seen, not only in New Hampshire, but around the country.”
