BARNSTEAD — Police Chief Paul Poirier was placed on paid administrative leave and is being investigated over an issue unrelated to allegations that he used city time and resources for a Trump campaign event, Select Board member Lori Mahar said at a meeting of the panel before she was removed as the board's chair.
The decision to put the chief on paid leave was made on Aug. 15 at an emergency meeting of the board. He is being investigated by Municipal Resources Inc.
Mahar said Tuesday at the board’s public meeting that although there are differing opinions, she continues to believe that city time and resources should not have been used on the July 23 Women For Trump event, which included Lara Trump. Officers were thanked for their service during the gathering.
Mahar said previously in a public meeting that the chief should be disciplined over the event.
“But the chief was put on paid administrative leave because there were additional unrelated complaints filed around the same time as the event with the Trump campaign,” Mahar said. “He was not specifically put on paid leave because of that event.”
No further details are being released about the reasons for putting him on leave.
Mahar said the non-public meeting at which the chief was put on leave was properly noticed under provisions of the state’s public meetings law, and that the board’s legal counsel has confirmed this.
Another select board member, Diane Beijer, said the matter involving the chief was handled improperly by Mahar. She said the emergency meeting was not posted properly.
“You are putting this board in jeopardy with liability,” Beijer said.
The board approved a motion, 3-1 with one abstention, to remove Mahar from her chairmanship. She will continue on the board. Beijer, who is the vice chair, will take over chairmanship duties as no new chairman was selected.
In public comments, Liz Kelly said she has serious concern over the behavior of the board.
“It’s a circus,” she said. “This is the first meeting I’ve seen in a long time when you actually stayed under control, somewhat. It’s up to the chair to keep control of the meeting and I think that’s been a real problem so far.”
Kelly said that disciplinary matters involving the police chief should never have been discussed in a public session.
New Hampshire’s Right to Know Law states that personnel matters may be discussed in a non-public session.
“You’re going to have this town in lawsuits like you’ve never seen before,” Kelly said. “It has happened in other towns.”
The meetings are acrimonious at times.
At the July 28 meeting, Mahar told board member Edward Tasker it is inappropriate for him to wear his red Trump hat when the nonpartisan board meets. Tasker responded by saying there’s no law against it, just like there’s no law prohibiting his practice of bringing his sidearm to the meeting. He called Mahar “gutless.”
The board later got into a heated discussion about the Trump event.
“This whole thing got set up, all hands on deck over there,” said Selectman Gary Madden. “There were all kinds of speeches and this and that. That’s not a normal work day. A lot of time, effort and money went into this."
He said taxpayers depend on the board to approve such events.
“Not for department heads just to decide they're going to do this on the taxpayer dime.”
Beijer and Tasker said this was not a campaign event.
"There was no electioneering," Beijer said. "There was no fundraising. The speeches were saying, 'Thanks for law enforcement.'"
While the board discussed it, there was a knock on the door of their meeting room. It was police chief Poirier.
Mahar let him in and asked him how he knew the board was having the discussion involving him.
“The whole thing is up on video,” he said.
“The event cost about $600, or $570 some odd dollars in overtime. I already have donors stepping up, wanting to pay that,” the chief said.
He said he didn’t ask for the board’s permission for the event because he didn’t want the information to get out to the public.
“I don’t want picketers. I don’t want rioters out there.”
The chief said he didn’t regard this as a campaign event, but more of an opportunity for police to be thanked for their service.
“I never said vote for Trump,” he said. “I did nothing wrong.”
He’s been at other events with politicians and dignitaries over the years, he said.
“People come in and we need to greet them, help with security, traffic.”
As he left, Mahar said, “I’m sorry your upset,”
He responded.
“Upset, we do a good thing for the community and everybody.”
After he left, Mahar said, “That’s just ridiculous.”
To which, Selectman Tasker responded, “No, Lori, you are ridiculous.”
