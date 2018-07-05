CONWAY — While congressional candidate Terence O’Rourke’s top priority is pulling troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, the Democrat from Alton also would like to increase the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices from nine to 15.
One of 11 candidates seeking his party's nomination for retiring U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter's 1st Congressional District seat this fall, O’Rourke was on the stump in Conway last Friday.
A Bronze Star Service Medal recipient, the current Rochester city attorney said the high court justices “live in the law world, not the real world,” and are more like politicians, something the Founding Fathers never intended.
Even before Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement last week, "I’d been talking about this,” O’Rourke, 39, said during an editorial board at The Sun on June 29.
He said there should be six more justices — at least one per circuit court and one for the military circuit court of appeals.
"The number nine is not in the Constitution," O'Rourke said. "It is not written in stone. It can be changed by Congress. When the people founded this country no one dreamed of growing up to be a Supreme Court justice until they died. ... So when we take over the presidency in 2021, and we have the House and Senate, let’s increase it by six. And I think thereafter if a judge reaches 70 years old, and they don’t retire, you add another justice."
The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq do not have clear objectives, according to O’Rourke, who served there in the Army.
“Over in Iraq and Afghanistan, you literally drive around and you may clear a village. You go door-to-door and take weapons or people who look suspicious that are on your list; you take them with you and then you leave. Then some more IEDs will start going off in that area, and then you go back again.
"We don’t hold any land. We’re just going out doing missions and then coming right back. So you end up just sort of being in a shooting gallery where you have no idea what the objective is.”
O’Rourke has a plan.
“What absolutely has to happen is we have to deauthorize the authorization for the use of military force both for the war that got us into Iraq and into Afghanistan,” he said.
O’Rourke believes he’s the best qualified to represent District 1 in Washington.
“I’ve had the military career, and now I’ve been an attorney for 10 years now. I also have experience in local government, not only as an attorney, but I was on the budget committee in Alton. I’ve been in county government. I’ve been at the federal level. Not just in the military but I was an assistant U.S. attorney."
He said that when he sees a situation that needs to be fixed, I go and work to fix it. I’m not Milquetoast, I don’t sit in the background. I’m going to go out and get it, make it happen.”
O’Rourke said when he learned Shea-Porter (D-Rochester) was not seeking re-election, he decided he would step up.
“I was looking at the names that were being floated about, and nothing struck me as someone that I want to be my next congressperson,” he said.
“As a political science major in college, you kind of run into groups in your major," O'Rourke recalled. "We always talked about politics and the differences that we were going to make when we got older, and I looked at that and said, 'I don’t want to be a guy sitting on a bar stool yelling at TV 30 years from now and I didn’t do a thing when I had the opportunity to do it.'
"Talking to my wife (Alicia), I said I can’t look at my three kids when America and the world are in peril and I didn’t step up.”
Another priority for O'Rourke is seeing that marijuana is legalized.
“Such a waste of resources prosecuting marijuana,” he said. “When I was a federal prosecutor, I was mostly concentrating on white collar crime, and every dollar spent going after marijuana is a dollar that could have been spent going after white-collar criminals."
He said white-collar crimes "affect us all in ways that people don’t think about, your insurance rates, the price of goods at the store. When people defraud Market Basket ... the price of milk is going to go up, the price of bread is going to go up."
He added: “It’s time to end it. We’re not a country that doesn’t have legalized drugs right? Alcohol, tobacco and obviously prescription drugs you get from your doctor. No one has overdosed and died from marijuana in the history of humanity. It’s time to move beyond reefer madness and actually have some sanity in the system.”
An avid hunter, O’Rourke said the AR-15 is not for hunting.
“These weapons of war shouldn’t be sold legally in New Hampshire,” he said. “The AR-15 platform is the civilian version of the M16. … The history of the AR 15 is that it as designed to kill people. It was never designed to use for hunting or anything else.”
O’Rourke believes in universal health care.
“We could have a health-care system instead of a 'sick-care system,' which is what we have right now,” he said and added, “no country that has a national health-care system has ever gotten rid of it.”
Asked which three people through history he’d like to have dinner with, O’Rourke picked author Hunter S. Thompson, singer Bob Dylan and former baseball broadcaster Harry Carey, with actor Humphrey Bogart a close fourth.
