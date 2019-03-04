FRANKLIN – It wasn't something you see every day.

In fact, the Boat Bash–Snow Crash that took place at Veterans Memorial Recreation Ski Area in Franklin on Saturday was something most people might have never seen anywhere, or at least anywhere else.

Franklin is making a name for itself among kayakers, who find some of the rapids in the Winnipesaukee River tough and enjoyable. Saturday's event offered a new challenge.

Instead of heading to the river, the kayakers who showed up on Saturday launched their boats at the top of a hill and raced on snow over a snakelike course, giving the thrill-seekers their adrenaline rush.

Thirty racers and 20 open sledders rollicked their way down the hill, where several hundred cheering spectators watched the action and warmed themselves near a small bonfire.

Justin Larsh, a local resident, raced down the slope several times and even managed a head of steam that launched him over a berm and off the course. Unhurt, he moved his kayak back onto the course and finished his run.

“I have flipped many times in whitewater like I did today, but this is different,” he said with a grin. “I didn’t get wet."

This is the third year for the event and the weather was perfect.

“In the past, we’ve had freezing temperatures, rain and last year we even had to truck some snow in,” said Tim Morrill, vice president of the Franklin Outing Club. “Today it was just right.”

The most exciting event of the day was head-to-head racing, where two boats traveled down the same course at the same time.

Beginning side by side, competitors jostled paddles for position, while announcer Don Capozzi kept up a steady stream of high-energy description of the banging that happened between the starting gate and the finish line.

In addition to the friendly competition, there was ample time for open sliding. If people didn't bring their own boat, many were available for day use from Outdoor New England and Blackfly Canoes.

Six-year-old William Frost took his first ride down and sported a huge smile at the finish line. “This is really fun,” said the Webster Elementary School first-grader. “I was spinning all around.”

Sister Julianna Frost, 12, watched her brother as he descended. “I was like, 'Oh God, this is kinda scary,” she said.

William's run impressed grandpa Jeff Johns, also of Webster. “I’m not surprised," Johns said. "He has no fear.” When asked if she might like to follow her brother down the hill in a kayak, 14-year-old Edna Frost simply said, ”Hah!”

While the kayakers were the main attraction, lunch was available in the ski area’s lodge and liquid refreshment from well-known local brewer Kettlehead could be had under a tent.

Brendan McGirl and Clare Doherty were at the finish line and enjoyed the excitement. “It looks like they are all taking it to the limit,” said McGirl, a senior at Plymouth State University. “This looks so cool,” added Doherty.

The event was co-sponsored by the nonprofit Mill City Park and the Franklin Outing Club, who relied on a lot of volunteers. Students from Tilton Prep parked cars and Colby Sawyer students staffed the lodge, while other volunteers groomed the slope.

“I’m thrilled to see two of Franklin’s nonprofit recreation venues collaborate on fundraising," Franklin City Manager Judie Milner said. "This kind of co-operation will go a long way in rebranding our community as an outdoor recreation destination and I hope to see more of it in the future. “Besides," she added, "what’s more fun than riding a kayak down a ski hill – it’s the ultimate adult sledding."

The official winners were Matt Melcher from Bingham, Maine; Jeremy Lauck of New Hampton; Ocoee Chappelle of Sharpsburg, Maryland; and C.J. Freeman of Franklin.