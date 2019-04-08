Motorists traveling past the intersection of Concord Street and Memorial Drive in Belmont quickly came to the realization that this was not a typical day at the Belmont Middle School. Their first clue might have been the fact that parked in front of it was... a helicopter.

It was, in fact, an indication that the 5th Annual STEAM Day was taking place, and inside and outside was their version of a many-ringed circus.

The day was filled with a vast variety of disciplines all geared to give the students a diverse selection of learning opportunities – more than 25 in all.

Members of the University of New Hampshire STEMbassadors were on hand to work with students – part of a team of 50 students from the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences who are dedicated to providing inspiration, role models and hands-on STEM activities for students.

The ambassadors joined with Belmont Middle School students to work on things like bridge building, drone delivery and the basics of structural engineering and design. Each of the UNH programs also stressed collaboration, which is one of the basics of 21st education.

STEM – an acronym for the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – is used educationally to urge students to pursue degrees in those fields to fill a perceived deficit in the coming years.

Realizing that there are many areas that are STEM-related, the organizers gathered presenters like the Belmont Fire Department to give CPR training for eighth-graders.

The Huot Career and Technical Center was active all day as groups came to learn about plumbing, pipes and pressure. Instructor Mike Schofield was joined by several 12th-grade Belmont residents who are attached to the Huot center. Soldering, tool using and water pressure were among the subjects. Schofield also advised, in a simple interactive manner, that almost any occupation involving hands-on activities could automatically be linked to STEM.

Belmont High School senior Jack Deware was assisting Schofield. He saw the day as helping students determine what they might like to do in the future. “Kids love sharing and learning new skills,” said Deware, who plans on a future as a plumber.

Ryley Barlow, a Belmont eighth-grader, said he was pleased to be active in the program. He was particularly impressed with the variety of programs that were available. “This is fun education,” Barlow said. “It gives all an idea of what’s out there and opens our minds to what we might want to do in the future." He was also was impressed that CPR was being taught.

Eighth-grader Teagan Clukey, who plans on becoming involved in film and direction, said the day gave her ideas of “what I need to learn about.”

Students being instructed by Molly Harper of Soul Pine Pottery found themselves as part of the “A” in the STEAM acronym – art. In the art room, Harper gave hands-on instruction for making a bowl while “throwing” on a potter’s wheel. She also advised students about careers in pottery design.

While that was going on inside the school, Sherman Flyers rockets were being launched outside. These were constructed by students during the month of March.

Outside was also the spot for the helicopter. Pilot Scott Traurig gathered each group around the aircraft and described its use and necessity for the public. After his presentation, each group was given the OK to check out the inside, and they piled in with excitement.

The hundreds of students inside the school were actively involved in things like lenses, eyes and concussions taught by Dr. Scott Krauchunas of In Focus Eye Care. Students learned about the technology that professional athletes use to train hand eye-coordination, while also becoming current on vision therapy that can help in concussion recovery.

Belmont High School junior Mercede McIntyre joined her high school robotics coach, Adrien Deshaies, in the gym to demonstrate and allowing younger students to operate their competition robots. McIntyre is a member of an all-girls part of the Belmont High School robotics team.

“It get kids learning, thinking out of their comfort zone – it looks hard and is, but is fun” she explained.

Teacher Joe Wernig, a co-founder of the STEAM event, was more than satisfied with the day’s events. “We are so happy all of our presenters were here and doing great work,” he said.

Nate Greene of the New Hampshire Department of Education stopped by to view the event. Greene has a daughter in the Belmont school system and talked about STEM and STEAM as programs that lead students up the ladder to positions in industry and science.